‘Dangerous precedent’: AAP’s Sanjay Singh after Delhi mayoral polls adjourned again

Hours after BJP councillors left the MCD headquarters following the house’s adjournment, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said that the BJP has established a “dangerous precedent” leaving the house proceedings midway.

The AAP councillors, MLAs, and MPs stayed long in the house and demanded from Lt Governor V.K. Saxena that the mayoral election be held Tuesday itself.

“The whole country has today witnessed that even after having 151 councilors of AAP and only 113 councillors of BJP, they have disrupted the proceedings and adjourned the house and left the mayoral election midway. It will establish a wrong precedent for the nation,” Sanjay Singh told media after AAP councillors decided to leave the house after waiting for hours.

“Total 2 crore people of Delhi uprooted the BJP under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. This is an insult to the mandate of those people. We are the soldiers of the party, we take a pledge that we will defeat the BJP in the same House,” he said.

AAP leader Atishi said that the BJP made every effort to win the MCD polls, and even, did delimitation as per their own interests “but the people of Delhi defeated them badly”.

“But, crushing the democracy, BJP did not allow Mayor’s election to be held today. We have waited till 8 p.m. for the LG sir to allow the mayoral election. But that didn’t happen,” she said.

