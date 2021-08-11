Actress Megha Ray, who is playing ‘Rani in the Zee TV serial ‘Apna Time Bhi Aayega, is all excited about performing a dangerous stunt for the show.

She was on a harness hanging from the edge of a three-storey building for a scene where Rani falls off after having a fight with her father-in-law, Ranvijay, played by Imran Khan.

Recalling the moment before she performed this stunt, Megha says: “I absolutely had no idea that we would be shooting this sequence with me performing the stunt. I assumed that we would use computer graphics and cheat shots or a dummy for it. When I reached the set, though, they began putting a harness around me, oblivious to my perplexed reaction.”

She insists, though, that she wasn’t scared. “They just said that I had to act as if I am falling off a building,” Megha remembers. “Surprisingly, I had the most casual response to that and I wasn’t nervous at all during the shot. On the contrary, I had a lot of fun, especially when the crane lifted me almost three floors up. It was truly an exciting experience for me.”

‘Apna Time Bhi Aayega’ is the story of a young and poor girl named Rani who wants to become a mechanical engineer to fulfil her father’s dream. The constant clash between Rani and Ranvijay has got viewers intrigued to see who will finally win the battle.

Ranvijay continues to find ways to destroy Rani, but little does he know that his daughter-in-law has a trick up her sleeve. In an attempt to save herself and expose Ranvijay’s true intentions, Rani was seen trying to fool everyone by taking up a new avatar.

Rani took on the disguise of an 80-year-old woman and it is an absolute contrast from her real self. That was yet another challenge from Rani — very different from the stunt.

Megha says: “Getting to experiment with different characters is what an actor truly craves for and with this new avatar it almost felt like I wasn’t playing Rani anymore. In fact, I felt like it was my first day at the shoot because this character is entirely different from how Rani is! Not only was the look a challenge, but also the typical Marwari accent that I have to slip into when I play this character required some effort.”

Continuing to unspool her memories of shooting for the serial, Megha says: “The biggest challenge with this role was to keep Rani’s essence alive, while ensuring that she [the 80-year-old woman] doesn’t resemble her in any way. To stay bent and to speak in a husky voice was also very challenging. Having said that, this is what excites me the most and I am thoroughly looking forward to playing more of this character.”

Even as Rani is busy keeping her identity a secret, she is also on a mission to expose Ranvijay’s dark truth. But will she be successful in doing so, or will the latter unveil her identity?

