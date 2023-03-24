INDIA

‘Dangerous trend’: JD-U on disqualification of Rahul Gandhi

JD-U leader and Bihar Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary sharply reacted to the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, terming it a dangerous trend in the country.

“We are surprised and shocked that a big leader like Rahul Gandhi was convicted by a CJM of Surat on Thursday and on very next day, he was disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha,” he said.

“Rahul Gandhi had given a speech in Kerala four years ago and a CJM of Surat is announcing his conviction is not justified. Rahul Gandhi is a big leader of the country and if he is convicted only on the basis of an election speech, it is not appropriate. Justice needs to look natural but in this case it has surprised and shocked people of Bihar and the entire country. The disqualification of his membership from Lok Sabha was done in a hurry,” Chaudhary added.

Earlier on the day, leaders of the RJD, the Congress, and Left parties organised a protest in the Assembly on the issue. JD-U leaders however maintained distance from it. After the statement of Chaudhary, JD-U leaders are attacking the Narendra Modi government.

