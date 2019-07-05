Dani Alves named Copa America’s best player

Rio de Janeiro, July 8 (IANS) Brazil captain Dani Alves has been named the best player of the 2019 Copa America after his team’s 3-1 victory over Peru in the final at Maracana Stadium here.

On Sunday, Alves led his side to victory on home soil and became the first footballer to win 40 trophies.

The 36-year-old right-back started in each of Brazil’s six matches and scored in the hosts’ 5-0 victory over Peru in their final group match on June 22, reports Xinhua news agency.

Alves is currently without a club, having announced his departure from French champions Paris Saint-Germain last month.

He replaced his former PSG teammate Neymar as Brazil’s captain in May after the forward’s series of off-field controversies, including a physical attack on a fan that earned him a three-match ban by the French Football Association.

Meanwhile, Brazil goalkeeper Alisson was named Copa America’s best goalkeeper while his teammate Everton and Peru’s Paolo Guerrero shared the top scorer honour with three goals each.

–IANS

aak/ksk