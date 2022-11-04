ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Daniel Craig: ‘Being famous is still foreign to me’

James Bond star Daniel Craig has opened up about his hatred of the spotlight, insisting that being famous is foreign to him.

The James Bond actor talked about life in the spotlight, saying that he was never comfortable in the public eye after being thrust into international stardom playing 007 in 2006’s ‘Casino Royale’ and he still feels uneasy being a celebrity, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Daniel explained: “I used to hate it (the spotlight), but I think that was fame I didn’t like. I had to get used to being famous which is still so foreign to me.”

He made the comments while taking part in a question-and-answer session with ‘The Late Show’ star Stephen Colbert at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center at the 2022 Montclair Film Festival and Daniel – who was named the festival’s Tribute Honouree – also spoke about the public reaction to his appointment as Bond.

The actor added: “Everybody f****** hated me.”

He went on to name his favourite Bond film that he didn’t star in – picking 1964’s ‘Goldfinger’ which featured Sir Sean Connery in the lead role – and was even asked about who is going to replace him in the franchise after he bowed out following his final 007 film ‘No Time To Die’ which was released last year.

Daniel said of his replacement: “It’s not my problem. It (Bond) will continue without me.”

During the question-and-answer session, Daniel was asked what advice he would give to his younger self and he admitted that he probably wouldn’t have listened no matter what was said.

He joked: “I think about this quite a lot. I don’t think I would’ve listened. I would’ve just told me to go f*** myself.”

