Daniel Craig: I don’t seek approval

Los Angeles, Nov 4 (IANS) Hollywood star Daniel Craig does not look for approval.

In an interview to the Sunday Times newspaper, the 51-year-old actor, who is best known for playing James Bond, opened up about his nature, saying he does not have a good public persona, reports femalefirst.co.uk.He said: “I don’t do much to dispel it, because I’d just be chasing my tail to prove that I’m not the person people think I am. You know, I probably don’t have a particularly good public persona. Some do. Some can go on talk shows and tell stories, but I’m just not wired that way.

“I don’t know what to say. I can try, but people would go, ‘What’s he doing?’ They’d go, ‘Where is the grumpy f****r?'”

Craig claims he isn’t actually “grumpy” at all.

“I’m not grumpy. Genuinely, I’m not. I hope you can tell. I love what I do. I love this business, and I don’t mind talking to journalists. I mean, I don’t love it. Yet I don’t mind talking about stuff I love. That’s easy. But I just grew up in an era when, if you were trying to be an artist, you didn’t look for approval. You didn’t look for likes. You just did your thing. And this? This is what I do,” he added.

On the film front, Craig is all set to come up with the 25th chapter of the James Bond film, “No Time To Die” , which will release in April, 2020.

