ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Daniel Craig is Covid positive: Production forced to cancel Macbeth performance on Broadway

CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
0
0

James Bond star Daniel Craig is one among a few members of the Broadway Macbeth production to have tested positive for Covid-19. Following this news, the performances of the show have been cancelled until April 7.

As per THR, the initial show cancellations were restricted to matinee and evening performances on April 2. This was announced on the production’s Twitter feed. They also confirmed that they would be refunding the price of the tickets purchased at original point of purchase but now it seems like they have extended this up to April 7.

As per the statement from the production’s Twitter the positive result of Daniel Craig and the cancellations because of it were revealed a mere two hours before the matinee performance on Sunday.

The statement read, “Today’s matinee and evening performance of MACBETH are cancelled due to Daniel Craig just testing positive for COVID this afternoon. We apologize for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but the safety of our audiences, the cast and crew remains our top priority. All tickets for the cancelled performance will be refunded at the original point of purchase.”

Macbeth began previews on March 29 and it is set to officially open on April 28 for a 15-week engagement (limited) at the Longacre Theatre, New York.

This adaptation of the Shakespeare classic has been helmed by Sam Gold, a Tony Award winner. Daniel Craig stars alongside Oscar nominee Ruth Negga who is making her Broadway debut with this production.

Macbeth is also Daniel Craig’s first role since his last stint as James Bond, a character he portrayed for 14 years across 5 movies. This is Craig’s third Broad way show, the first two being ‘A Steady Rain’ in 2009 and ‘Betrayal’ in 2013.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vidya Balan-starrer ‘Sherni’ to release digitally in June

    Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before ED today

    Vishal’s ‘Veerame Vaagai Soodum’ eyes Pongal release

    ‘Going nude was too much for Telugu audience’: Sukumar on shelving...