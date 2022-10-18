ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODWORLD

Daniel Craig receives same honour as James Bond

Hollywood star Daniel Craig has received the same honour as his iconic character of James Bond.

He was awarded a CMG at Windsor Castle for services to film and theatre, reports ‘Evening Standard’. Craig was made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George – the same honour held by Ian Fleming’s iconic character – by the Princess Royal on Tuesday.

The actor starred in the last five Bond films, first appearing in ‘Casino Royale’ in 2006 and ending his run with ‘No Time To Die’ in 2021. ‘Evening Standard’ stated that while in character as 007, he made a famous appearance alongside the Queen in a sketch to mark the opening of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Craig has also appeared in ‘Knives Out’ alongside Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis, and will make a return in the film’s sequel due to premiere at the end of next month.

Also receiving honours on Tuesday was film director, producer and screenwriter Paul Greengrass, who has directed several Hollywood blockbusters including three of the ‘Bourne’ franchise films and ‘Captain Phillips’, which starred Tom Hanks.

