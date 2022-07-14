Hollywood actor Daniel Kaluuya who was one of the main characters of ‘Black Panther’ is not returning for the sequel of the movie, ‘Wakanda Forever’.

Rotten Tomatoes was the first to report that Daniel would not be a part of the sequel and now this has been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter as well.

Kaluuya will be seen soon in the thriller ‘Nope’, helmed by Jordan Peele. He played the role of W’Kabi in ‘Black Panther’ who was best friends with T’Challa aka Black Panther and he was also husband to Okoye (Danai Gurira) who was chief bodyguard to T’Challa.

Danai Gurira is expected to reprise her role for ‘Black Panther 2’. Daniel Kaluuya told Rotten Tomatoes that he backed out of the sequel because he had some scheduling conflicts between ‘Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Nope’.

Jordan Peele’s thriller is set to release in cinemas in July 2022. The sequel to ‘Black Panther’ has been plagued with one setback after another, the biggest one being losing the main lead star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away due to colon cancer in August 2020.

This meant that the makers and Marvel had to reconceive the entire project as their main lead who played T’Challa in the first movie was no more. Shortly after, the pandemic and lockdowns caused yet another bout of delay when several actors on set of the movie contracted Covid-19.

In August 2021, actor Letitia Wright sustained an injury when she was filming a stunt sequence for the movie in Boston. While the shoot continued without her, by November 2021 they had to shut down because they had shot as much as they could without Letitia and the rest could only be done when she was back on set all healed.

Wright eventually resumed filming in January. At that time, the reports stated that actor Winston Duke aka M’Baku was taking on a more expanded role in the upcoming ‘Black Panther’ movie.

For now, ‘Wakanda Forever’ is slated for a release on November 11, 2022.