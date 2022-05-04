ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Hollywood star Daniel Radcliffe channeled the frizzy-haired, mustachioed persona of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in the new teaser trailer for the Roku original film about the parody artist.

Roku released the teaser for ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’, produced by Funny Or Die and Tango, at its 2022 NewFronts presentation on Tuesday, reports Variety.

Yankovic co-wrote the film’s script with Eric Appel, who is also directing. The movie will stream on the Roku Channel this fall, with no release date set yet.

“Anyone got an accordion?” Radcliffe as Yankovic, says dramatically in the trailer, reports Variety.

The teaser also shows the ‘Harry Potter’ star bare-chested on stage taking a swig from a bottle of something, and then spitting it into the air.

The movie is billed as a “untold true story” of Yankovic, documenting ‘Weird Al’s’ rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ as well as his “torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle”.

It’s really more of a scripted mockumentary, spoofing tropes that run rampant in self-important biopics.

‘Weird’ also stars Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna; Rainn Wilson as radio broadcaster Dr. Demento; and Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss as Yankovic’s parents, Mary and Nick.

Yankovic, a five-time Grammy winner, is the best-selling comedy recording artist of all time.

The musician’s 2014 release ‘Mandatory Fun’ was the first comedy album in history to debut at No.1 on Billboard’s Top 200 chart. Known for his trademark aloha shirts, Yankovic has produced numerous hits, including ‘White & Nerdy’, ‘Another One Rides the Bus’ and ‘Smells Like Nirvana’.

“When my last movie, ‘UHF’, came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork,” Yankovic said in a statement when the project was first announced in January.

