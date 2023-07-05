Actor Daniel Radcliffe is alright sitting out the next round of ‘Harry Potter’ projects. Warner Bros. Discovery recently ordered a new adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s best-selling series of novels, conceived this time as a television series for its streaming service Max.

The project will feature an entirely new cast – a decision that Radcliffe is at peace with, reports ‘Variety’.

In a new interview with ComicBook to promote his TBS comedy series ‘Miracle Workers: End Times’, Radcliffe expressed his support for whatever comes for ‘Harry Potter’, but that he doesn’t feel he needs to be there.

“My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” Radcliffe stated.

“I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

Warner Bros. Discovery announced the new ‘Harry Potter’ series during a press and investors presentation on April 12, with plans for each of Rowling’s seven novels to be adapted into one season of television.

‘Variety’ first reported WarnerMedia’s plans to develop a ‘Potter’ TV show in 2021, ahead of the company’s acquisition by Discovery. The project has had no public developments since its announcement three months ago, with no writers, directors or actors currently attached and no timeline for production disclosed.

2023070534126