INDIA

Daniel Radcliffe is ‘definitely not seeking out’ involvement in Harry Potter TV series

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Daniel Radcliffe is alright sitting out the next round of ‘Harry Potter’ projects. Warner Bros. Discovery recently ordered a new adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s best-selling series of novels, conceived this time as a television series for its streaming service Max.

The project will feature an entirely new cast – a decision that Radcliffe is at peace with, reports ‘Variety’.

In a new interview with ComicBook to promote his TBS comedy series ‘Miracle Workers: End Times’, Radcliffe expressed his support for whatever comes for ‘Harry Potter’, but that he doesn’t feel he needs to be there.

“My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” Radcliffe stated.

“I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

Warner Bros. Discovery announced the new ‘Harry Potter’ series during a press and investors presentation on April 12, with plans for each of Rowling’s seven novels to be adapted into one season of television.

‘Variety’ first reported WarnerMedia’s plans to develop a ‘Potter’ TV show in 2021, ahead of the company’s acquisition by Discovery. The project has had no public developments since its announcement three months ago, with no writers, directors or actors currently attached and no timeline for production disclosed.

2023070534126

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Protest against ‘Agnipath’ turns violent in MP’s Gwalior

    Yogi’s ‘Mission Shakti’ ready to enter Phase II

    6 pilgrims killed, 16 injured in road accident in K’taka

    Meta planning to let EU users download apps through Facebook ads