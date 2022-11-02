Actor Daniel Radcliffe wouldn’t have been able to look at himself if he didn’t speak out in support of trans people after author J.K. Rowling was accused of transphobia.

The 33-year-old actor spoke up in 2020 after ‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling was accused of transphobia over various statements – including criticising an opinion piece which used the term “people who menstruate” and advocating for single-sex spaces – and he insisted that it was important he did so because he didn’t want the “queer and trans” fans of the wizarding saga to feel cast aside, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He told IndieWire: “I don’t think I would’ve been able to look myself in the mirror had I not said anything. The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing Potter, I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that.”

“So seeing them hurt on that day… I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important.”

While Daniel’s castmates Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have also criticised the author for her statements on the importance of biological sex, she was recently defended by Ralph Fiennes, who slammed the “disgusting” abuse Rowling has received because of her views.

The actor, who portrayed Lord Voldemort, said: “The verbal abuse directed at her is disgusting, it’s appalling. I mean, I can understand a viewpoint that might be angry at what she says about women but it’s not some obscene, uber Right-wing fascist. It’s just a woman saying, ‘I’m a woman and I feel I’m a woman and I want to be able to say that I’m a woman’. And I understand where she’s coming from. Even though I’m not a woman. J.K. Rowling has written these great books about empowerment, about young children finding themselves as human beings.”

“It’s about how you become a better, stronger, more morally-centred human being.”

And Tom Felton, who plays Draco Malfoy, refused to condemn the writer.

He said: “I couldn’t speak for what others have said or what she said, to be completely honest, but I’m often reminded, attending Comic Cons in particular, that no-one has single-handedly done more for bringing joy to so many different generations and walks of life.”

“I’m constantly reminded of her positive work in that field and as a person. I’ve only had a handful of meetings with her but she has always been lovely. So I’m very grateful for that.”

“I’m pro. I’m pro-choice. I’m pro-life. I’m pro-discussion. I’m pro-love. I don’t tend to pick sides. I won’t talk specifics but I enjoy reminding myself and others that a lot of my good friends have ways of life or personal decisions that I don’t necessarily agree with.”

In 2020, Daniel wrote a letter with The Trevor Project to pledge his support to the trans community.

He wrote: “Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject.”

