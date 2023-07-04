INDIA

Daniel Radcliffe reveals gender of his child with girlfriend Erin Darke

The ‘Harry Potter’ actor Daniel Radcliffe has revealed the gender of his child, and has also shared his experiences as a first time parent.

The 33-year-old actor became a first time father back in April when his American actress girlfriend Erin Darke, 39, gave birth, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The couple has been together since 2012 after falling for each other on the set of biographical drama film ‘Kill Your Darlings’ – about the life of the celebrated poet Allen Ginsberg.

Fans were stunned to learn that Erin was heavily pregnant in March this year – and for her to subsequently give birth, as though by magic, just a month later.

Daniel has been out promoting the third season of his anthology comedy series ‘Miracle Workers’ and dished about his experience as a dad – and let slip that he and Erin have a son.

He told Entertainment Tonight: “It’s great. It’s crazy and intense, but he’s wonderful and Erin is amazing – it’s a real privilege also to have this time with him.”

Explaining that he was getting extra time with his son as he is on paternity leave, Daniel continued: “I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I’m able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely. So, we’re having a great time.”

‘Mirror.co.uk’ further states that the British star went on to hint that fans might see less of him on screen as he may pivot his attention to parenting, rather than acting.

He explained: “It hasn’t really yet affected things, but I really like spending time with him, and I think I’m gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year. So, I will definitely be, I think, a bit more selective – not more selective, I’ve always been selective, but I think I’ll probably work a little bit less for the next few years. I’ll never be stopping. I don’t think that’s good for me either.”

