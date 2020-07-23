Daniel Radcliffe was not interested in acting before Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe, who turns 31 today, shot into the limelight with the portrayal of Harry Potter.

The actor, after the franchise came to an end, has starred in films like What If, Kill Your Darlings (as the poet Allen Ginsburg), The Woman in Black, Victor Frankenstein, and Guns Akimbo. He has also starred in stage plays like Equus and the Broadway musical How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

However, Janet Hirshenson, the casting director of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, in a 2015 interview, recalled how Radcliffe was uninterested in continuing a career in acting before he was selected to play the lead character. “He just wasn’t interested. He didn’t want to be an actor anymore,” she said.

Hirshenson told Huffington Post that the makers were very specific about who they wanted to play Harry Potter, and Radcliffe fit the bill.

It was only after the producer of the films David Heyman persuaded Radcliffe’s father to send the young actor for the audition, did the miracle happen.