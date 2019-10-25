Danielle Wyatt takes funny dig at Jasprit Bumrah

London, Oct 31 (IANS) After India’s pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah tweeted “coming soon”, with a picture of him working out at a gym, England’s top-order batswoman Danielle Wyatt took a funny dig at the pacer.

Down with a back stress fracture just before the South Africa series, Bumrah is back on his toes, it had been reported earlier. Bumrah on Tuesday had updated fans about his fitness and gave signs of being back on the field very soon..

However, Wyatt tried to pull the pacer’s leg and commented on the picture: “Baby weights”.

Sources in the know of developments had said that the doctors in the UK were happy with the recovery that Bumrah was making post the injury and his back has been put on auto-heal mode and doesn’t need any surgery.

–IANS

kk/bg