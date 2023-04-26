Popular actor Danny Sura, who rose to fame with his performance in the historical drama series ‘Vidrohi’, is currently gearing up for his upcoming film, ‘IB71’ starring Vidyut Jammwal.

Revealing what prompted him to sign this film, Danny says: “The professionalism and trust Sankalp (Reddy) Sir showed in me when he narrated ‘IB71’ was enough for me to say yes. Not to mention the thrilling story and my character made me so excited to be a part of this project. ‘IB71’ is a film based on the life of unsung heroes of India.”

The actor has done projects like, ‘Main Aur Mr. Riight’, ‘Hindi Medium’, ‘Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3’, ‘Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh’ among others. Danny’s projects also include ‘Girl in the City’, ‘Bose: Dead/Alive’, ’21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897′, ‘Out of Time’ and ‘Rani Rani Rani’.

Danny further adds: “I was happy to get an offer to play a character which I haven’t essayed before. This film was a chance for me to explore the artist within me. From day one, I had immense faith in the storyline of the film and I am sure that it’s gonna hit the chord with the audience.”

Lastly, sharing his excitement about the film, Danny says: “I cannot wait to see the reaction of the audience towards my performance. In this film, I have shown a completely different side of my acting and with the guidance of Sankalp Sir combined with my dedication and hard work, my character has turned out pretty good.”

‘IB71’ is directed by Sankalp Reddy and will hit the cinemas on May 12.

20230426-165803