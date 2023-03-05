Stereotypes have always stood as an obstacle in the progress of women, and whoever had overcome these obstacles, has created history.

The women in the Maoist-hit area of Dantewada in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region are making their own identity by manufacturing garments, and are becoming self-reliant. They named their clothing brand – Dannex or Dantewada Next.

Once considered one of the worst Maoist-affected areas, the image of Bastar is changing now. A big change can be seen in the lives of women, who are now becoming self-reliant.

The Bhupesh Baghel-led government took the initiative of setting up the garment manufacturing unit to make the women in this region self-reliant. Due to the initiative, the brand Dantewada Next or the ‘Dannex’ came to the fore.

The women working here are called ‘Didi’. These women not only help in manufacturing but also handle the entire management work.

So far, 12 lakh garments have been manufactured and dispatched for sale from the Dannex factory. The quality and design of the garments manufactured here are attracting customers. As a result of this, there is a huge demand for these clothes at many big multinational stores and online shopping platforms as well.

The company has so far earned an income of about Rs 72 crore from these garments made by women. About 1,000 women are directly employed through this factory.

Under the patronage of the district administration, a target has been set to further expand the Dannex units by setting up an industrial chain, which will be operated through women’s self-help groups.

The first unit of Dannex was inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on January 31, 2021, at Haram village under Geedam development block. After Haram in Dantewada district, another four units of Dannex have been established in Chhindnar, Barsoor, Karli and Katekalyan.

Dannex garment factory has proven to be a boon for the women of rural areas. Due to this, their entrepreneurial skills are getting a boost, as well as they got the means of livelihood, also positive changes are visible in their standard of living.

It has also changed the conservative and patriarchal outlook of society due to the self-reliance of women. There was a time when women in the region were confined to their houses. Through Dannex, women are overcoming these restrictions and are writing a new chapter.

The ‘Didis’ of Dantewada Next are becoming an inspiration for other women today. It has become a unique example of changing Chhattisgarh and women empowerment.

20230305-180603