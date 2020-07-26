Danve urges Mamata to implement Consumer Protection Act

New Delhi/Kolkata, July 26 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution, Raosaheb Patil Danve, has urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to facilitate the implementation of the Consumer Protection Act in the state.

Danve said on Sunday that the Consumer Protection Act 2019 would be a vital tool in protecting consumer rights, as it provides for simplifying the consumer dispute adjudication process. He was speaking in a webinar organised by the Press Information Bureau, Kolkata.

Danve said that with the passage of the Consumer Protection Act in the Indian Parliament and a notification by the Central government, the Act has come into force from July 20.

Now it is the collective responsibility of the Centre and the state to ensure that the Act is enforced in an appropriate manner, he said.

Danve urged the West Bengal government and its Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to facilitate the implementation of the Act in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, G.C. Rout, an official of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, said that advantages are multi-dimensional for the stakeholders in the value chain with emphasis on the consumers. The Act has the additional advantage of providing protection to the buyers, not only from traditional sellers but also from the e-commerce retailers/platforms, he added.

–IANS

pj/arm