Marvel Studios has some daredevil plans for their upcoming ‘Echo’ the upcoming Disney+ series which is currently being filmed in Atlanta, USA.

Actors Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, who are best known for playing Marvel characters ‘Daredevil’ and ‘The Kingpin’ have been roped in to join the series which also stars ‘Hawkeye’ actor Alqua Cox as Maya Lopez.

This movie is a sign from Marvel to incorporate popular erstwhile Netflix characters of Daredevil and The Kingpin into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, sources say ‘Echo’ will likely have a plot line showing Daredevil aka Matt Murdoch the blind attorney who is looking out for a former ally.

According to The Weekly Planet that ally is believed to be Jessica Jones, who is yet another Marvel character who had her own Netflix series at one point, with Krysten Ritter essaying the role.

If these characters do end up being a part of the Marvel series, then it means the only characters left to be incorporated into the MCU storyline are Iron Fist, Luke Cage and the Punisher.

Actor Charlie Cox played the role of Matt Murdock aka Daredevil for three seasons of Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’ from 2015-2018. He was also part of the team-up series, ‘The Defenders’. While Cox thought his stint as ‘Daredevil’ was done, he was called by Kevin Feige to do a small one scene cameo in Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ where he played Peter Parker’s attorney.

Likewise, D’Onofrio found his way into the Marvel fold when he was incorporated in Marvel’s Disney+ series, ‘Hawkeye’ as the bad guy.

As per reports, ‘Echo’ is slated to premiere in 2023.