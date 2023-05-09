INDIA

Daring robbery in Delhi: CCTV footage reveals clues as police probe inside link

Days after a group of five armed and masked robbers forcefully entered a residence belonging to a businessman in northwest Delhi, reportedly making off with Rs 1.3 crore in cash and over two kg gold, the Delhi Police have recovered CCTV footage. However, the identity of the robbers is yet to be ascertained, an official privy to the probe told IANS on Tuesday.

The official said that they are probing the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, with all angles, including the involvement of an insider as some CCTV cameras in and around the residence were tampered.

“We are scanning CCTV cameras of the area to know the route of the accused, as it is suspected that they even did recce before committing the crime. So far, we have several footage and we believe the accused will be nabbed soon,” said a senior police official.

According to police, a group of masked robbers infiltrated the residence of the victim, who is involved in the paper trading business and is the son of a contractor, in Ashok Vihar early Saturday morning by cutting through window grills.

“The family was awakened by the perpetrators. The robbers then held them at gunpoint and demanded to be shown where the gold and cash were located within the residence. While some of the robbers stood guard over the hostages, the others proceeded to ransack the premises using firearms and knives,” said the official.

The robbers subsequently issued threats of dire consequences to the family members, warning them not to report the incident to police.

“After the robbers departed around 2:45 a.m. the family members were able to break free and file a complaint with the police,” the official added.

