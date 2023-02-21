Just a day after a rift in the West Bengal unit of BJP became evident in the state Assembly over the issue of separate Gorkhaland state, Hamro Party founder Ajay Edwards launched a fasting agitation in Darjeeling on Tuesday.

Six members of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), known to be close to Edwards as well as estranged Trinamool Congress leader Binoy Tamang, who had recently severed all ties with the state’s ruling party, also joined the fasting agitation.

Edwards said that the initial fasting agitation will be for 24 hours and depending on the evolving situation, the pace of the movement in support of separate Gorkhaland state will be aggravated in the coming days.

The agitation is reported to have received support from another dominant political force in the hills — Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM).

Recently, a new triangular political equation has evolved as GJM chief Bimal Gurung, Binoy Tamang and Ajay Edwards have come together raising fresh demand for a separate Gorkhaland state.

On Monday, a special motion was passed in the state Assembly against attempts to divide the state. During the debate on the motion, the differences in BJP on the Gorkhaland issue became blatant.

While BJP legislator from Kurseong, Bishnu Prasad Sharma, demanded a referendum for the people of the hills to decide whether they want to remain with West Bengal or want a separate Gorkhaland state, leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the goal of his party is ‘One India-Best India’ and ‘One West Bengal-Best West Bengal’.

Meanwhile, Edwards on Tuesday condemned the special motion and said that it does not reflect the true sentiments of the people of the hills. Edwards also gave a call to the people of the hills to remain indoors on February 23 as a token agitation in support of the demand for a separate Gorkhaland state.

On being pointed out that the secondary examinations of the state board will start from that day, Edwards assured that there will not be any forceful strike on that day and his party would not do anything that will hamper the future of the examinees.

“It is just an appeal and the people of the hills are free to accept or not to accept it,” Edwards said.

However, the chief of Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), Anit Thapa, who is having an alliance with Trinamool, condemned the agitations.

“They are again trying to destabilise peace in the hills. They do not have any support from the local people,” said Thapa, who is also the chief executive of GTA.

