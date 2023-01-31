INDIA

Darjeeling politics: Mamata, Anit Thapa to hold crucial meeting this week

NewsWire
0
0

In wake of the newly-emerging political equation in the hills of Darjeeling in north West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) chief and Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) chief executive Anit Thapa will be having a crucial meeting this week.

The meeting will happen either on February 3 or February 4, immediately after the Chief Minister returns to the state capital from her current district tour, Thapa said on Tuesday.

The proposed meeting is viewed to be extremely crucial following the recent development in the hills where three arch-rivals, namely – Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM)’s Bimal Gurung, Hamro Party’s Ajay Edwards and estranged Trinamool Congress leader, Binoy Tamang have come closer and resurrected the statehood demand. Even Trinamool’s hill district Vice President, Pradeep Pradhan has also extended support to the trio on this count.

A source here said: “The meeting between the Chief Minister and Anit Thapa will be especially crucial against the backdrop of yet another crucial development where Bimal Gurung has withdrawing GJM as the party to the tripartite GTA pact signed in July 2011 with the Union and state governments being the other two parties.”

Gurung withdrew from the pact by forwarding a letter on this count on January 27 to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee, the Union Home Secretary and the West Bengal Home Secretary.

State government sources said besides discussions on the emerging political situation, there might be discussions on the possibilities of setting up officers of West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) in the state. Possibilities of handover over the controlling authority of certain crucial services to the GTA might also be discussed. Regularisation of the employees of GTA might be another point of discussion.

20230131-184002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ED seizes jewellers’ assets worth Rs 177.8 cr for FEMA violations

    12 African nationals with expired visas apprehended in Delhi

    Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram hospital

    ‘Ayush industry fastest growing sector of Indian economy’