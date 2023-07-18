INDIA

Darjeeling ‘toy train’ service suspended till Aug 31 due to rains

NewsWire
0
0

In view of the ongoing monsoon rains in the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) section of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), toy train service will remain suspended till August 31, officials said here on Tuesday.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said that three steams ‘Joy Ride’ and one diesel ‘Joy Ride’ would remain cancelled from July 20 to August 31.

He said the DHR, an UNESCO world heritage site located in the foothills of the Himalayas, is the most visited place by tourists and it offers the best toy train experience in India.

Sources in the Guwahati-headquartered NFR said that in view of the heavy downpour, toy train services on the 142-year-old mountain railway section will remain cancelled.

The DHR has been a UNESCO world heritage site since 1999, which is also known across the world for the fascinating journey through the hills of Himalayas in narrow-gauge toy trains.

The NFR, one among the 17 railway zones in India, operates fully and partially in the northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.

2023071841368

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K: Crime Branch carries out searches over criminal manipulation of electronic...

    When Big B’s father made him memorise multiplication tables

    Jaya Prada remembers shooting for ‘Parbat Ke Us Paar’

    AI shares new insights into solar magnetic field