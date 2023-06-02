INDIA

Darjeeling’s Hamro Party to move court against GTA over selection of managing committee in 11 schools

Fresh turmoil in Darjeeling politics seems to be looming as Ajay Edwards-founded Hamro Party has decided to approach the Calcutta High Court challenging the selection of managing committees in 11 Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA)-run schools.

According to Edwards, who is also a member of the GTA, claimed that in the 11 schools — nine in Darjeeling and two in Kalimpong — only those people who are close to Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) have been provided berths.

He also alleged that the opposition members in GTA were not discussed even once while selection of these school managing committees.

“The school managing committees should have been appointed through a proper election. At the same time the teachers of the schools concerned should be included in the said managing committees. But instead of doing that, the GTA authorities, with the aid of the state government, are planting their own confidants in such committees. This is being done to ensure that there is no proper monitoring on the mode of functioning of the committees. We have decided to move to the court against such autocratic selection of school management committees,” Edwards told the media on Friday.

However, BGPM founder and the chief of GTA Anit Thapa rubbished the allegations and claimed the managing committee selections were made strictly following the rules laid out on this count.

“If anyone wants to fish in muddy waters I have nothing to say,” he said.

While the BGPM has an understanding with Trinamool Congress in the hills, a political trio has evolved in Darjeeling involving Hamro Party, Bimal Gurung’s Gorkha Janmukti Morcha and estranged Trinamool Congress leader Binoy Tamang.

Recently, both Gurung and Tamang have hinted towards tilting towards Congress especially after the latter’s victory in the Karnataka assembly polls.

Hamro Party is, however, yet to explain its stand on this issue.

