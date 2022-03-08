‘Dark horse’ MGP in touch with Congress, BJP over Goa govt formation

With exit polls predicting a tight race between the ruing BJP and the Congress in Goa, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party may emerge as an integral part of the government formation process, with the regional party expected to expand its footprint from three seats to between six and nine according to the surveys.

Senior party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sudin Dhavalikar told reporters that his party would take a call on supporting either the Congress or the BJP after detailed discussions.

“Exit polls have opened the eyes of both major parties. I have been saying that the people have supported the MGP this time. We may win six to nine seats and if (alliance partner) Trinamool Congress wins three to four seats we could reach even 13 seats. We will decide our decision after discussion with Trinamool. The decision will be in the interest of Goa and MGP,” he said.

The MGP and the Trinamool had a pre-poll alliance for the February 14 polls.A

Dhavalikar has already met Congress’ senior observer for the Goa polls P. Chidambaram and Congress secretary in-charge of Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday and said that his party was open to discussions with the BJP too.

“I have met Chidambaram and Gundu Rao. We discussed various issues. We will be having further discussing with our candidates, after which we will meet Trinamool leaders and take a final decision. If BJP calls us, we will go to meet them too,” he said.

The MGP was in alliance with the BJP from 2017-2019, when they were axed from the government. The BJP also split the MGP, by reducing its three member legislative party to one MLAs, namely Dhavalikar. The MGP had contested the 2022 polls on an anti-BJP plank.

Dhavalikar on Monday had hinted that the party may consider going ahead with the BJP after announcement of results provided that Pramod Sawant is not propped up as the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Sawant who spoke to reporters in the national capital after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has said that the party’s central leadership was in touch with the MGP to discuss government formation in Goa.

20220308-201203