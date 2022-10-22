INDIA

DARPG endeavours to preserve important reports

In commemoration of the cleanliness campaign 2.0, the Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances Department (DARPG) endeavoured to preserve some of its important reports pertaining to the colonial era placed in its library.

Some of these reports date back to 1908, 1919, 1927 and right up to the partition of the country.

These reports are about public administration, reorganisation of the secretariat, organisation and staffing of government offices, remedial measures undertaken to cover-up for loss of personnel through partition and the retirement of European officers and several such subjects with which every newborn nation has to deal with.

The Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh underlined on the importance of preserving such “precious and high value” records for the “posterity” as they contain valuable information about the administration and governance. The minister also emphasised on framing of few important records with high archival value in order to preserve the legacy that is embedded in such vital records of historical importance.

During the campaign, the department has started a special activity to preserve these important records with the support of National Archives of India (NAI). Simultaneously, the work of framing of few important reports is also underway.

