Actor Darshan Kumar is basking in the success of ‘The Kashmir Files’. The movie made more than Rs. 300 crores worldwide and emerged as a surprise blockbuster of 2022.

Darshan Kumar has been a regular feature in movies and web series for a while now but he says the success of this film has opened many doors of opportunities for him. Darshan will next be seen in Bobby Deol’s ‘Ashram 3’.

Darshan Kumar played the role of Krishna Pandit in Vivek Agnihotri’s hard hitting movie on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in 1990. Besides Darshan Kumar, the movie also stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty.

Speaking about the success of the movie and how it had opened more opportunities, Darshan Kumar spoke to ETimes and said, “Earlier on, the same people who didn’t want to invest in my to invest in my projects are now casting me as a lead in films.” He added, “The directors were always keen on working with me, but the producers were not ready to commit. But everything has changed after the release of The Kashmir Files.”

Darshan will next be seen as a senior inspector Ujagar Singh in Ashram 3. The series has been directed by Prakash Jha and besides Darshan stars Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Anupria Goenka, Tridha Choudhary and Adhyayan Suman.

As per MX Player, the streamer which will stream the series, the new season is revolving around the “megalomaniac baba (Bobby Deol), who continues to bend every rule to suit himself and has become a power-hungry adversary”.

Last year, on the sets of the ‘Ashram’ shooting, Bajrang Dal activists stormed in and ransacked the sets in Bhopal and they also smeared ink on the face of director Prakash Jha. Their argument was that the show portrayed Hindus in the wrong light.

Darshan Kumar gained fame in the 2014 movie, ‘Mary Kom’, where he starred as the male lead opposite Priyanka Chopra. Besides this, he also starred in Anushka Sharma’s ‘NH10’, ‘Baaghi 2’ and ‘Sarabjit’.

He also had pivotal roles in web series like ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Avrodh the Siege Within’. Besides these, Darshan has also been a part of the TV show, ‘Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev’ where he played Shukracharya.