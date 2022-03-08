ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Darshan Raval takes the mic for latest dance number ‘Goriye’

By NewsWire
Singer-composer Darshan Raval is all set to make the audience groove with his latest track ‘Goriye’. It is a dance number sung and composed by Darshan.

Darshan wanted to do something different. He believes the track will give his fans another facet of his music that they can enjoy.

“My fans have given all my songs immense love and appreciation. I wanted to create something out of the box for them and Goriye came out of that thought. It’s a feel good foot tapping number that can be played on loop and I’m hoping people enjoy it.”

‘Goriye’ will be released on March 11 on Indie Music Label’s official YouTube channel.

