Darsheel Safary made his Bollywood debut in the year 2007 as a child actor in the critically acclaimed movie, ‘Taare Zameen Par’ starring Aamir Khan.

Given that he made his debut almost 15 years ago, when he was only 10 years old, Darsheel shares that he thought he would be an established actor by the time he was 25.

In the 2007 movie, Darsheel played the lead role of a dyslexic child who is helped enormously by his art teacher played by Aamir Khan. ‘Taare Zameen Par’ marked Aamir Khan’s debut as a director.

Darsheel has since then acted in three more films as a child artist and over the years he did quite a few TV reality shows like ‘Comedy Nights Bachao’ and ‘Jahalak Dikhlaa Jaa 5’.

Darsheel recently celebrated his 25th birthday in March 2022 and shared that he had hoped that he would have a better career by this age.

The actor noted that the previous year was challenging for him. In an interaction with ETimes, Darsheel shares, “I had imagined myself in a certain way when I would be 25 and the reality has been different…I thought that I would be established as an actor at 25. I’d thought that life would be easier. I thought I would be sorted spiritually. And of course, I never thought that we would be engulfed by a pandemic (smiles). Last year was challenging for me. And, note, I am sugar-coating this.”

He said that when everything came to a halt during the pandemic and lockdown, he faced a kind of crisis and started having lots of doubts about whether things would work out for him when the whole pandemic and lockdown situation would be over. He said, “My parents and friends would cajole me to have patience. I would revert saying that they cannot feel what I am undergoing because they are not in my shoes. The momentum had stopped, which is worst for an actor; band baj jaati hai (the person gets jacked). I wondered how I will get this time back.”

He also said that his father had been in touch with Aamir uncle (Aamir Khan) who directed and co-starred with Darsheel in his first movie. The actor said that Aamir has guided him on most of the projects he has taken since ‘Taare Zameen Par’.

Darsheel’s last outing was the music video, ‘Pyaar Naal’, which released in 2020. In a previous conversation with HT, Darsheel had revealed that he was working on two projects, both were subjects exploring the darker shades of characters.