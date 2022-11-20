Students at the Darul Uloom in Deoband will, henceforth, be able to attend weddings and other functions in their families, only if the events are held at a time when the seminary is closed.

Darul Uloom has “advised” the students’ families to plan marriages only when the seminary is closed for holidays.

Education department head, Hussain Ahmad, said: “If families feel the students’ presence is important in marriages, they must plan the weddings when the seminary is shut for holidays, otherwise it affects their studies a lot. We have a provision of at least 75 per cent attendance.”

The order has been put up on the seminary bulletin board.

Students have also been asked to discuss with their guardians the “academic reasons behind the directives”.

The education department had earlier issued an order prohibiting student from carrying out any commercial activity or part-time businesses or else “facilities such as education grants, free food and lodging will be immediately suspended and they may even face expulsion from the seminary”.

