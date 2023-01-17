HR tech unicorn Darwinbox and Microsoft on Tuesday announced a collaboration to empower organisations globally and redefine the future of work.

Darwinbox aims to elevate employee experience through its human capital management (HCM) software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform using Microsoft Azure Cloud and AI.

“As we align on the joint vision of helping our customers unlock new levels of employee experience and productivity, we’re excited to co-innovate on multiple lines of IP development and take these solutions to our customers globally,” said Jayant Paleti, Co-founder, Darwinbox.

Microsoft’s Cloud and AI, Business Apps and Microsoft 365 solution areas, along with Darwinbox’s cutting-edge HR technology will enable organisations to unlock their workforce’s true potential, said the companies.

Microsoft has also made an equity investment in Darwinbox.

“Our collaboration with Darwinbox builds on our focus of co-innovating with our customers to empower organisations across India to do more with less,” said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.

Darwinbox’s mobile-first platform continues to enhance and personalise employee experience by bringing HR transactions and experiences into the flow of work with Dynamics 365 and Office 365 platforms like Microsoft Teams, Viva, and Active Directory.

Founded in 2015, Darwinbox serves over 2 million employees from more than 700 enterprises like Nivea, Starbucks, Dominos, Cigna, Adani, Vedanta, Mahindra, Kotak, NSE, Makemytrip and Swiggy, among others.

It is backed by global investors like Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia Capital, TCV (Technology Crossover Ventures) and State Bank of India, among others.

