Dassault Systemes aims big on life sciences, healthcare sectors

Paris, Feb 6 (IANS) 3DExperience major Dassault Systemes on Thursday said with the “virtual twin experience” with its 3DExperience platform, the company will focus on developing its leadership in life sciences and healthcare sectors, alongside infrastructure and cities and manufacturing industries.

Unveiling its strategic direction for the coming years, the company said it is focused on transforming how people are cured and helping them live a better life by making the “virtual twin experience” of the human body possible.

Virtual twin experiences open up new possibilities for life sciences and healthcare by enabling research, medical, surgical and other health-related disciplines to understand, model, search, test and treat a human body as precisely, safely and effectively as other industrial disciplines already can with cars, buildings or airplanes, the company said in a statement.

“In 1989, we created the first virtual twin of a giant airplane, the Boeing 777. In 2012, we dared to imagine a platform that would use comprehensive virtual twins of things as the place to navigate, evaluate, and holistically experiment with an idea to make it reality,” said Bernard Charles, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systemes.

The company named it the 3DExperience platform.

“Our ambition to harmonise product, nature and life remains the same, while its scope is broadening. The virtual twin experience of the human body will enable us to invent new ways of representing life by understanding and representing the invisible, and make a lasting contribution for the benefit of all,” Charles added.

A virtual twin experience of the human body with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform integrates modeling, simulation, information intelligence and collaboration.

It brings together biosciences, material sciences and information sciences to enable stakeholders to project the data for an object into a complete living virtual model that can be fully configured and simulated.

Industry, researchers, physicians and even patients can visualize, test, understand and predict what cannot be seen — from the way drugs affect a disease to surgical outcomes — before a patient is treated.

–IANS

na/