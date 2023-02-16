French 3DExperience major Dassault Systemes’ SolidWorks, which is a vast portfolio of 3D design and engineering applications, will add free Cloud solutions for users this year, the company has announced.

According to Gian Paolo Bassi, Senior Vice President, 3DExperience Works, the free inclusion of 3DExperience cloud solutions for all Solidworks seats will be applicable from July 1.

The announcement at the company’s flagship ‘3DExperience World 2023’ event here will give 3DExperience users an ability to share and mark up a model for 3D view, in any browser, with no license or installation needed.

“The journey from ideation to creation starts when we’re free to imagine how things could be, instead of how they are. When we possess the tools that enable us to imagine together, relationships transcend into experiences,” Bassi said.

“Collaboration and creativity become one, creating a spark capable of propelling human progress forward,” he added.

This year’s ‘3DExperience World’ event was about imagining all we can achieve together.

“After two years of being physically apart, we are creating an on-site experience where our community can reconnect through the power of experience, discover the power of the 3DExperience platform, and create a more sustainable future through the power of community,” Bassi noted.

More than 10,000 people likely attended the event on-site and online.

SolidWorks and 3DExperience Works portfolio solutions are enabling innovators across the globe to work together and share meaningful causes, goals and visions in a network effect that amplifies an individual’s impact on innovation and job creation and their contribution to healthy and sustainable economies.

