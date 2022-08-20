SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

Dasun Shanaka to lead Sri Lanka in Asia Cup

NewsWire
0
0

Regular skipper Dasun Shanaka will lead the Sri Lanka squad while Charith Asalanka will be his deputy in the Asia Cup scheduled to commence in the UAE on August 27.

Sri Lanka will begin their Asia Cup campaign against Afghanistan on the opening day of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

A Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) statement said that, Binura Fernando and Kasun Rajitha, who were selected in the original squad, will not tour owing to injuries sustained during the SLC Invitational T20 League 2022.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal.

