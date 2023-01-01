BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Data breach reported by Toyota Kirloskar Motor

A data breach has been reported by Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Sunday. The extent of the intrusion in its system is still being evaluated, according to the leading automotive player.

The development has come to light after the company was alerted by one of its service providers of a potential data breach that might have compromised some of its customers personal data, the company stated in a release.

It has already notified the CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

“Considering this incident, TKM will work with its service provider to further enhance the existing extensive guidelines being followed and is fully committed to avoid any kind of inconvenience to our esteemed customers,” the company stated.

This incident of data breach comes against the backdrop of a data leak in October when Toyota Motor Corp said around 296,000 pieces of information related to customers from its T-Connect service might have been compromised.

