Data fudged only in ‘Rahul Gandhi School of Economics’ to mislead country: BJP

NewsWire
Hitting out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said only in ‘Rahul Gandhi School of Economics’, every data is fudged to mislead the country.

In a tweet, Congress leader Gandhi had said: “Raise taxes on people, cut taxes for ‘Mitron’ – the ‘natural course’ of action for suit-boot-loot sarkar.”

Quoting Gandhi’s tweet, BJP Information Technology department head Amit Malviya said: “It can only happen in Rahul Gandhi School of Economics where every data is fudged to mislead the country. The so called taxes from people and Corporate Tax combined does not total to 100 per cent.”

“Indirect Tax, a consumption based tax, which includes Excise, Customs, CGST + Cess and a significant amount of Indirect Taxes (including GST) paid by corporations, Entities, Trusts, Government (Centre + State), not only by individuals.”

Sharing screenshot of Income Tax Department, Malviya further said: “The corporate tax collection has seen a rapid growth of 34 per cent in the first four months of the current FY 2023 as compared to the corresponding period of FY 2022. Even when compared to collections of FY 2019 (pre-COVID), the collections of FY 2022 are higher by over 9 per cent.”

“The growth in Personal Income Tax has been robust in last few years and taxpayer base has been increased to 9 crore in 2021-22, against 5.7 crore taxpayers in 2013-14. This has been a result of various efforts of the government of India to curb black money,” Malviya added.

