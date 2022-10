Defence and aerospace electronics solutions major Data Patterns (India) Ltd closed Q2FY23 with a net profit of Rs 21.05 crore.

The company said it had logged revenue of Rs 90.01 crore and a profit of Rs 21.05 crore for Q2FY23, up from revenue of Rs 59.52 crore and a profit of Rs 12.89 crore for Q2FY22.

Data Patterns said its orders on hand stands at Rs 883.98 crore. The orders for which negotiations were completed but it was yet to receive in hand are valued at Rs 128.13 crore.

