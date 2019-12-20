Data reveals Ghosn’s possible flight route

Tokyo, Jan 4 (IANS) Data published by a flight-tracking website has revealed the possible route that ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn took to escape to Lebanon from Japan, a media report said.

The website Flightradar24’s data revealed that Ghosn’s plane took off from Kansai International Airport shortly after 11 p.m. on December 29, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK said in the report late Friday.

The data also indicated that the plane flew across Eurasia without any stopovers, and touched down in Istanbul on the next morning.

Meanwhile, sources told NHK that the plane arrived at Kansai airport from Dubai on the morning before of December 29.

They said that the aircraft underwent immigration and customs checks at an terminal used exclusively by private jets.

The plane had several suitcases onboard, as well as large cases over one metre tall, the sources said, adding that there was nothing unusual about the items.

Ghosn, 65, arrived in Lebanon on December 30 after jumping bail in Japan.

Hours later he confirmed his location, saying that he was “no longer a hostage of a Japanese judicial system where guilt presumption prevails, where discrimination is generalized and where human rights are breached”.

He did not reveal details about how he was able to leave Japan, although he denied having received help from his wife, Carole, Efe news reported.

The former Nissan chairman has Lebanese, Brazilian and French citizenship and holds two passports for the latter – one of which he used at Beirut customs, according to NHK.

Meanwhile, on Thursday Lebanon’s Justice Minister Albert Serhan said that the prosecutor had received a “red notice” from Interpol.

The request asks the Lebanese authorities to preventively arrest Ghosn, pending extradition or a similar mechanism.

