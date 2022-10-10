Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) have introduced a Certificate and an Advanced Certificate programme in the fast growing domain of Data Science and Machine Learning.

The certificate programme will be completed over a period of six months and the advanced certificate programme will be covered in nine months and is scheduled to start in the first week of November, 2022.

The courses will be run through live-streaming sessions conducted by the faculty members of Mandi. Interested candidates will be selected on the basis of an eligibility test which will be held on October 15 and 16. On completion of the course, programme certificate will be issued by IIT Mandi and NSDC collectively. More details about the same can be obtained from the website of IIT Mandi.

Describing the new courses, Prof Tushar Jain, Head, Centre for Continuing Education (CCE) said : “The global demand for data science and machine learning experts is growing rapidly. The certificate programmes being launched by IIT Mandi are designed in such a way to provide skills in demand by industries all over the world,” adding, “In this era of skill development initiated by other IITs, we have adopted a new model, where students or working professionals will be given a unique opportunity to learn cutting-edge concepts in Data Science and Machine Learning like our B.Tech students. It will be highly beneficial for the students enrolled in these programmes to upgrade their skills as per the increasing demands of the industries.”

The programme will involve live online sessions from IIT Mandi’s faculty members and industry experts and will provide learners with expertise in machine learning, in building a strong foundation in data science and in data-driven decision making with Python. Learners of the course can further build their careers as data analysts, data scientists, business analysts, business intelligence professionals and consultants.

According to IIT Mandi, there is a growing demand for trained professionals who can collect, process and study large data sets and reveal underlying trends and other insights in the industry. As a result, the study of Data Science as a discipline has become essential to meet the growing needs and challenges of future.

This online certification course taught by IIT Mandi professors aims to teach learners all fundamental and advanced skills in tools and technologies used in the fields of Data Science, Machine Learning, Deep Learning and Image Processing.

