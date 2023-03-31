INDIA

Date for mandatory fitness testing though automated stations extended to Oct 1, 2024

NewsWire
0
3

In view of the current status of readiness of the Automated Testing Stations across the country, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has decided to extend the date for mandatory testing through those stations to October 1, 2024.

The date has been extended in respect of Heavy Goods Vehicles and Heavy Passenger Motor Vehicles, Medium Goods Vehicles, Medium Passenger Motor Vehicles and Light Motor vehicles (Transport) to October 1, 2024.

In this regard, a notification has been published in the Gazette of India.

Earlier, the Ministry on April 5, 2022 notified that fitness shall be done mandatorily, only through an Automated Testing Station registered in accordance with the rule 175 for recognition, regulation and control of automated testing stations.

It had said that for Heavy Goods Vehicles and Heavy Passenger Motor Vehicles, the fitness testing would be from April 1 onwards; and for Medium Goods Vehicles/ Medium Passenger Motor Vehicles and Light Motor vehicles (Transport) with effect from June 1, 2024 onwards.

An Automated Testing Station uses mechanical equipment to automate the various tests required to check the fitness of a vehicle.

20230331-205404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Unmindful of treatment, Samantha opts to promote her film ‘Yashoda’

    Kerala law student objects to Stalin sharing dais with Vijayan

    Former Odisha chief secy B.K. Patnaik joins Congress

    Four overseas players’ rule prevented me from playing many more entertaining...