The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced that the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Cote d’Ivoire 2023 will be held from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

In a statement, the CAF said the AFCON would return to Cote d’Ivoire for the second time, reports Xinhua.

Senegal won the last edition of Africa’s top international continental championship.

