Madhya Pradesh’s Leader of Opposition Govind Singh on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan passes every project for Datia district without any delay to “save his chair”.

Speaking in the Assembly, the veteran Congress leader, who is MLA from Lahar in Bhind district, adjacent to Datia in Chambal region, noted that the government would pass every proposal for Datia, including those which are needless – at least in the present.

“Datia is being given most priority, in comparison to other parts of state. Every government project are reaching Datia on a priority basis,” Singh said, adding that this is happening in “to keep Chief Minister’s chair safe”.

“Because, CM Chouhan is in fear that one of his powerful minister may put his chair in danger. It is happening because the minister is powerful and CM want to make him happy that is why Datia’s projects are being cleared in priority,” he said in a clear reference to state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who holds several key portfolios and is also considered a candidate for the Chief Minister’s post.

Singh cited the establishment of a helipad in Datia and also the proposal passed for developing a large size airport in Mishra’s home district. “There was no need of it, as of now… Bhopal and Gwalior airports need expansion on priority basis. That money should have been invested for some other need projects, but to keep the powerful minister happy, Datia’s project were approved,” Singh claimed.

Notably, a helipad was established in, close to the temple of “Maa Pitambara” , a famous shrine in Datia where all top leaders visit. The development was done in a bid to provide direct air connectivity for VVIPs and top politicians during their visit to Datia to offer their prayer at the temple.

The temple of “Maa Pitambara”, who is generally addressed as “Satta Ki Devi”, is located on hilly area of Datia and has been visited by several top politicians including first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

