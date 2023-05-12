INDIASCI-TECH

Dating app Tinder to remove social handles from bios

Dating app Tinder on Friday announced changes to its existing Community Guidelines in which it will be removing social handles from public bios.

As the company explained, Tinder is not a place to promote businesses to try to make money — members shouldn’t advertise, promote, or share social handles or links to gain followers, sell things, fundraise, or campaign.

To help combat this, Tinder said, it will remove social handles from public bios.

“The majority of Tinder’s members are 18-25, and Tinder is often their first dating experience. To guide these younger daters as they start their dating journey, Tinder is using this policy refresh to remind and educate members about healthy dating habits — both online and in real life,” Ehren Schlue, SVP of Member Strategy at Tinder, said in a statement.

To help members avoid oversharing, and decrease their risk of being removed from the app, the company said that members can use in-app features to be clear about their goals and relationship types, allowing them to start the conversation on the same page.

Moreover, the dating app mentioned that there is no place on Tinder for any acts or behaviour that suggests, intends, or causes harm to another member — either on or offline, physically or digitally and said that such acts will be taken very seriously.

Members will begin receiving notifications of these updates in both the Tinder app and via email.

