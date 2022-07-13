Recently, about a month ago, a media outlet reported that nearly 45% of the users (current and previous) of dating apps felt frustrated with the app. While the apps are mostly about casual dating and hook-ups after a while the casual no strings arrangement becomes taxing.

This seems to be the common thread among many young adults both millennials as well as Gen Z. Once the initial excitement of meeting new people wears off, they find these dating apps exhausting because it doesn’t provide the right platform to truly forge a connection and in many cases all the swiping left and right without a positive response as well as having seemingly endless DMs which sometimes never materialise into face to face in person dates.

As per research in 2020 by LendEDU, 3,852 millennials were asked if they had physically met anyone, they met on a popular dating site and the response was a staggering no from 70.8% while only 29.2% percent said yes.

There can be many factors that contribute to the fatigue factor behind the user experience of dating apps. This can come from not being able to trust the other person, being unsure if the person on the other end is truly being transparent or honest and in many cases the swiping nature and connecting digitally takes away from the personal experience so a deeper connect feels impossible.

According to Statisa.com, India is the second largest market in terms of revenue for dating apps after America. But the exhaustion from constant use without being able to forge a lasting connection is making youngsters explore other traditional options like mixers and meet-ups which make way for more interpersonal connections in the real world.

For those who have stopped finding dating apps exciting and now only find them exhausting, here’s what you can do: