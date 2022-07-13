Recently, about a month ago, a media outlet reported that nearly 45% of the users (current and previous) of dating apps felt frustrated with the app. While the apps are mostly about casual dating and hook-ups after a while the casual no strings arrangement becomes taxing.
This seems to be the common thread among many young adults both millennials as well as Gen Z. Once the initial excitement of meeting new people wears off, they find these dating apps exhausting because it doesn’t provide the right platform to truly forge a connection and in many cases all the swiping left and right without a positive response as well as having seemingly endless DMs which sometimes never materialise into face to face in person dates.
As per research in 2020 by LendEDU, 3,852 millennials were asked if they had physically met anyone, they met on a popular dating site and the response was a staggering no from 70.8% while only 29.2% percent said yes.
There can be many factors that contribute to the fatigue factor behind the user experience of dating apps. This can come from not being able to trust the other person, being unsure if the person on the other end is truly being transparent or honest and in many cases the swiping nature and connecting digitally takes away from the personal experience so a deeper connect feels impossible.
According to Statisa.com, India is the second largest market in terms of revenue for dating apps after America. But the exhaustion from constant use without being able to forge a lasting connection is making youngsters explore other traditional options like mixers and meet-ups which make way for more interpersonal connections in the real world.
For those who have stopped finding dating apps exciting and now only find them exhausting, here’s what you can do:
- Be very clear about why you are on the app and make it clear to the people you meet as well.
- Don’t lose hope simply because the first few people you meet don’t quite match your expectations. There is a lot of learning that happens even when things don’t work out.
- Be clear on your values and thoughts. This automatically help filter out those who don’t share the same values or beliefs.
- Remember to have fun. If you meet someone interesting, you have some excitement and potentially a partnership ahead, if you meet someone not so interesting, there could still be a funny or silly memory out of it for the future. So, enjoy it all.
- Do not compare your dating and swiping journey with someone else. Maybe they got lucky, don’t worry and wonder why it’s not working out for you because sooner or later it will.