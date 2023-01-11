The US-based Match Group, which owns a global portfolio of popular online datings apps like Tinder, Hinge, Match, Plenty of Fish, and Meetic, among others, has announced the launch of a new campaign that will introduce in-app messages and email notifications to give users tips on how to prevent being scammed online.

According to TechCrunch, Tinder and a French dating app, Meetic will send in-app messages to users with tips and common behaviour to look out for.

Suggestions include verifying potential matches’ profile pictures, video chatting with them before meeting in person, and learning how to spot scammer red flags.

Moreover, other dating apps like Match, Hinge, Plenty of Fish and OurTime will send out emails and message notifications to users with the same scam-related tips, according to the report.

The global public awareness campaign will roll out in more than 15 countries, including the US, India, Canada, the UK, Australia, Japan, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy.

“Scammers will often play the long game,” Buddy Loomis, senior director of Law Enforcement Operations and Investigations at Match Group, was quoted as saying.

“They want to really capture the victim’s confidence and trust, and they’ll spend a lot of time with them talking back and forth… that’s how scammers build a relationship with that person and make them feel safe. (Then) they’ll ask for money for either a child’s medical bill, visa or plane ticket,” he added.

Match Group encourages users to report incidents on the platform they are using as well as to contact local law enforcement, said the report.

