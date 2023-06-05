Hurt and upset after their daughter eloped with her lover and married him, her parents have declared her ‘dead’, got cards with a condolence message printed and distributed, and also scheduled a ‘Mrityu Bhoj’ on June 13.

This invitation card sent out to attend the condolence prayer meeting of the 18-year-old girl who is still alive, has gone viral on social media.

The incident has been reported from Ratanpura village in Rajasthan.

It has been learnt that the girl, a resident of Ratanpura village, got married to a youth from Danthal village with whom she was in a relationship. It is being said that when she was a minor, the family decided to get her married to the same youth.

However, due to a dispute between the two families a few months ago, the pre-planned alliance was called off.

The girl has been missing from home since May 17. Her mother lodged a missing complaint at the Hamirgarh police station.

On June 1, the girl, along with her husband, approached the police. She told the police that she turned 18 on May 27.

She told the police that on June 1, they got married according to the Arya Samaj rituals, and she wishes to live with her husband.

Later, when the girl’s parents also reached the police station, she, however, refused to identify them.

The youth and the girl then left, and they are still living together.

Angered and upset over the developments, her father decided to organise ‘Pihar Gaurani’ (a feast that’s arranged following the death) even as she is alive.

From June 1 to June 12, twelve days have been marked for mourning.

