INDIASPORTS

Daughter of tea vendor, Kajol Sargar becomes first gold medallist of KIYG 2021

NewsWire
0
0

Daughter of a tea stall vendor, Kajol Sargar’s only connection with sport until three years ago was her daily visits to a local gymnasium to watch her elder brother Sanket train as a weightlifter.

The 16-year-old from Sangli in Maharashtra also watched in awe as he steadily rose up the ranks to become one of India’s top lifters; but that didn’t inspire her enough to take up the sport.

All that changed in 2019, when she saw Rupa Hangandi, also from Sangli, clinching the gold medal in the Khelo India Youth Games in Pune.

“My brother is more than five years older than me. I never really talked sport with him before,” Kajol Sargar said after becoming the first gold medallist in the Khelo India Youth Games 2021 here on Sunday.

“It was only after learning about Rupa Hangandi’s success in the Khelo India Youth Games that I felt that I should also try weightlifting,” she revealed.

Kajol, who now trains under Mayur Sinhasane, lifted a total of 113 kg in the women’s 40kg category to kick-off Maharashtra’s march towards the top of the medal’s tally.

Kajol only managed 50kg in snatch in her third attempt to fall behind Assam’s Rekhamoni Gogoi, who lifted two kilograms more going into clean and jerk.

But she lifted 60kg and 63kg in the clean and jerk to jump to the top of the podium. Rekhamoni (109 kg; 52kg snatch, 57kg clean and jerk) slipped to third as Arunachal Pradesh’s Sandiya Gungli bagged the silver with a total of 111 kg (47kg snatch, 63kg clean and jerk).

Kajol had won a bronze medal in the Youth Nationals in August 2021 in Patiala but a wrist injury earlier this year forced her to rework her targets for the year.

20220605-184601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    57.83% voter turnout in fourth phase of UP Assembly polls

    6 men, three minor girls held for murder of college student...

    2 new hospitals, revamping healthcare part of Delhi’s plan for possible...

    Meghalaya Assembly Speaker recognises 12 Cong members’ merger with TMC