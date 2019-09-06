Daughter Pooja rubbishes Mahesh Bhatt’s death rumours

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Actress filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has rubbished reports that her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, passed away after suffering a heart attack.

Pooja took to social media to quash rumours of her father’s death, saying that he was absolutely fine. She joked that Mahesh Bhatt would outlive all other members of the family.

To boost her statement, Pooja posted a latest picture of Mahesh Bhatt, where he looks fit and fine.

“To the rumour mongers and the ones who called in a genuine state of panic upon hearing that my father @maheshfilm had a heart attack and is dead, here is ample proof that he is his usual self, living dangerously and kicking! In red shoes no less! This one ain’t going nowhere in a hurry and will hopefully survive us all!” Pooja wrote, captioning the picture.

