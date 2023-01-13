The Gujarat High Court on Friday pointed out that society’s mindset towards daughters and sisters needs to be changed, as it held that even after marriage, they have equal rights in the property.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice A. Shastri was hearing a petition challenging a lower court order in family property distribution, where the petitioner’s case was that it is not clear whether his sister has relinquished her right in the property or not.

Annoyed with the petitioner’s submission, the Chief Justice observed: “This mindset that once the daughter or sister in the family is married, we should not give her anything, this should be changed. She is your sister, born with you. Just because she has married, now her status in the family does not change. Thus, this mindset should go.”

The court also pointed out: “If the son remains son, married or unmarried, a daughter shall remain a daughter, married or unmarried, if the act does not change the status of the son; the act of marriage cannot and shall not change the status of a daughter.”

