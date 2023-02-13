The Kolkata Police on Monday found a 64-year-old widow living with the body of her deceased mother in the bedroom of their house in north Kolkata.

The deceased, Namita Ghosal (90), used to stay with her 64-year-old daughter, who became a widow just a couple of years after her marriage. As informed to the local police by the neighbours, after losing her husband, she came back to her parents and started residing with them.

The husband of the deceased was a small-time jewellery trader, who died a few years back. Since then, the mother-daughter duo was facing financial problems.

The neighbours informed the police that for the last few days, they did not hear any sound from the small residential apartment where the mother and the daughter lived. On Sunday night, their immediate neighbours sniffed a foul smell emitting from the apartment.

On Monday, they informed the police who after entering the house found the daughter sitting beside the body of her mother in the bedroom. The body has been sent for post-mortem and the police believe that she died at least three to four days back, though the exact time will be known after the post-mortem report comes.

The police suspect that the daughter is not in a normal state of mind.

“I doubt whether she is at all aware of the fact that her mother is no more. We questioned her as to why she was sitting with her deceased mother’s body without informing the neighbours. But we did not get any reply. Prima facie, it seems that it is a case of natural death and there is no foul play. But as per rule, we will carry out an investigation,” an officer from the local police station said.

20230213-180203